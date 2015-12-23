Liverpool's Grujic bid accepted

Red Star Belgrade have confirmed they have accepted an offer of €7million for Marko Grujic from Liverpool.

The Serbian club revealed they had also received offers of €2million from Belgian outfit Anderlecht and €5million from Bundesliga strugglers Stuttgart, however, it is Liverpool who look to have won the race for the midfielder's signature.

As part of the deal Red Star will receive 10 per cent of the next transfer fee should Grujic leave Liverpool and will keep the 19-year-old on loan from the Merseyside club until the end of the season.

A statement from Red Star said the loan back from Liverpool had been agreed because of their wish to "respect the desire of the player's father" to stay in Belgrade until the end of the campaign.

Liverpool's move for Grujic had appeared to be in doubt after his father was quoted as telling a Serbian newspaper he had confiscated the teenager's passport, vowing not to let the Premier League side "ruin his child".

Grujic, who has five goals in 21 league appearances for Red Star this season, is poised to become the first signing for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Red Star have described the transfer as their largest in the last 10 years and say it solves most of their financial problems.

His performances have helped Red Star to the top of the Serbian Super Liga, and the club states that the funds from the deal are "necessary" to make their goal of winning the league and qualifying for the Champions League come true.