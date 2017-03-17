Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho reveals new tattoo a grown man probably shouldn't get

The 24-year-old Coutinho unveiled a new tattoo at Liverpool’s Melwood training ground on Wednesday, as the Reds prepare to face Manchester City this weekend.

Coutinho lifted up his shirt to reveal a large Mickey Mouse imprinted into his torso.

Still, at least it's light and fluffy: team-mate Dejan Lovren went for a graphic representation of a nail being hammered through Jesus's hand shortly before he was due to be crucified. Wanna compare, lads?

