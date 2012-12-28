Liverpool's Suarez fit to face QPR

The Uruguay international, who has scored 11 times in the league this season, took a knock to the ankle during the midweek defeat at Stoke City.

"Luis will be fine," Rodgers told a news conference.

"He's a real robust player and is very rarely in the treatment room.

"He's been playing with a bad ankle for a couple of weeks and took a heavy knock the other night, but he's fine," added Rodgers.

Liverpool are 10th in the league with 25 points, 21 behind leaders Manchester United and eight adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.