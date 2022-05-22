Liverpool's Thiago likely to miss Champions League final, says Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pessimistic about Thiago Alcantara's chances of being fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid next Saturday.

Thiago set up Sadio Mane for the Reds' equaliser at Anfield against Wolves on Sunday, but appeared to hurt himself when playing a pass in first-half stoppage time and walked straight down the tunnel.

The Spain midfielder was replaced by James Milner for the second period and his fitness ahead of the Champions League showpiece in Paris next weekend is now a big concern for Klopp.

“I think he’ll be out of the final but I don’t know," the Liverpool manager said after the game.

"He’s limping, so it’s maybe not the best sign."

In better news for the Reds, Mohamed Salah returned to action with a goal after he limped off in the FA Cup final against Chelsea last weekend, while Virgil van Dijk was kept on the bench but will also be fit to face Madrid in Paris.