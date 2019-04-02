Livingston boss eyes ‘unbelievable’ achievement

Gary Holt insists his Livingston side will achieve an unbelievable achievement they defeat Hamilton to assure their Ladbrokes Premiership status for next season.

Tipped as relegation favourites prior to the campaign, the Lions have continually upset the odds and have never looked in danger of being dragged into a dogfight.

A victory on Wednesday would see them break the 40-point barrier and open up an insurmountable gap between themselves and 11th place given St Mirren and Hamilton are still to face each other twice.

And Holt is adamant securing safety so early would be a staggering achievement.

He beamed: “Not only could we be safe, but we could be on 41 points. To do what we’ve done has been tremendous.

“When you take a step back and consider it, that is unbelievable – a massive achievement for a promoted club.

“And it’s not like we are a yo-yo club, Livingston haven’t been at this level since 2006.”

Meanwhile, Holt insists he has no qualms about fielding Craig Halkett for the remainder of the campaign despite Livingston’s club captain agreeing on a pre-contract switch to Hearts.

Halkett will undergo a fitness test on Wednesday morning as he seeks to shake off the leg injury that kept him out of Livi’s 2-1 defeat against Hibernian last Friday.

Holt said: “Everyone that knows Craig or watches him will realise how committed he is. The first thing he said to us after the deal was done: ‘Don’t leave me out, I want to play every game’. That is the man he is.”