Livingston captain Alan Lithgow set for hip surgery and out for up to six months

Livingston captain Alan Lithgow has been ruled out for up to six months.

The centre-back has been told he will need hip surgery which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old has not played since December 21.

A Livingston statement read: “It’s safe to say the 2019/20 season has been a frustrating one for club captain Alan Lithgow due to a combination of injury and ill-health.

“A hamstring injury earlier in the season ruled Alan out before having to have his appendix removed prior to the home game with Rangers in November.

“Having then got back into the team at the end of the year, a chest infection stopped him in his tracks before an underlying hip problem came to light which will require surgery in the upcoming weeks.

“Sadly, the operation will rule Alan out for approximately four to six months, meaning his season has been cut short.

“Naturally, we wish Alan all the best for his recovery.”