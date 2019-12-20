Livingston wait on duo while sickness bug rips through Ross County

Livingston have a couple of unnamed injury doubts ahead of the visit of illness-hit Ross County.

The players missed training earlier this week but could face County.

Robbie Crawford, Scott Tiffoney, Cece Pepe, Nicky Devlin and Jack Stobbs remain on the sidelines.

County are set to have a severely depleted squad after 10 players were struggling with a sickness bug on Thursday.

The situation improved but County will be missing several players after having only eight fit, including two goalkeepers, 48 hours before kick-off.

Michael Gardyne (hamstring) drops out and idfielders Don Cowie (knee) and Iain Vigurs (foot) are working their way back to fitness while Ross Draper (knee) and Tom Grivosti (foot) remain out.

Livingston provisional squad: Sarkic, Lamie, Guthrie, McMillan, Taylor-Sinclair, Lithgow, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Robinson, Pittman, Dykes, Erskine, Souda, Stewart.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Baxter, Foster, Fraser, Kelly, Fontaine, Watson, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Stewart, Spence, Reid, McKay, Graham, Erwin, Power, Henderson.