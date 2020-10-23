Livingston’s Marvin Bartley hoping to spring upset against Rangers

Livingston midfielder Marvin Bartley is determined to make the most of occasions like Sunday’s trip to Ibrox as he does not know how many more he will have as a player.

And the 34-year-old feels Livi can get some added fire from his younger colleagues as they bid to make a name for themselves against the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Rangers remain unbeaten this season and have kept 12 clean sheets in 15 matches, and go into Sunday’s game on the back of impressive away wins over Celtic and Standard Liege.

Former Hibernian midfielder Bartley said: “It’s a huge task but it’s one of those games, young boys want to make a name for themselves, go out and perform well against Rangers and Celtic and get yourself a goal.

“And for boys at the other end of their career, like me, I am not going to have many more trips there. So I will go there and put 100 per cent into it, just as I do every game.

“So we have boys at different ends of the spectrum in terms of age and we have different reasons for going there and doing well.

“Every game is a challenge for us, let’s be honest, people always say we are punching above our weight by remaining in this division.

“But in terms of the young boys, you can get a little bit more out of them. They are playing against their idols so to speak, they support Rangers and Celtic as well, so for them to go and play there is a massive occasion for them.

“If we can get an extra few percentage out of them, then happy days.”

Rangers came through a major test on Thursday in difficult conditions on a sodden pitch in Belgium, but Bartley saw the likes of Kemar Roofe, Joe Aribo, Steven Davis and Brandon Barker on their bench and realised they have the ability to freshen up their team.

“They have been a team that’s been getting better year on year, and this year not only have they got a good starting XI, the squad also has good depth to it,” he said.

“Look at the substitutes on their bench on Thursday. If seven or eight of them were to start on Sunday, their team would be just as strong.

“And those seven or eight players, other than Celtic, would be starting at any other club in this league.

“It shows what level the Rangers squad is at the moment. They have spent a bit of money to get there but they have got there.”