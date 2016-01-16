Ljajic angry as Inter slip up again

Inter attacker Adem Ljajic has voiced his frustration with Saturday's 1-1 Serie A draw with Atalanta as Roberto Mancini's men again dropped points in the Serie A title race.

Mancini's side were desperate to bounce back after last week's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Sassuolo, but passed on the chance to go top of the table for a few hours at least.

"It was a tough game on a bad pitch. That shouldn't be an excuse though because we didn't play well," Ljajic told the official Inter website.

"We put everything we had into it and tried to win but couldn't. Atalanta defended really well and it was hard to find space. We need to create more in the final third.

"We need to be winning games like this. I'm angry because we didn't win.

"We're having a bit of a bad spell at the moment. We need to try harder and be even more determined out there to try and win every match."

Inter have collected 40 points from 20 games and sit second in the Serie A table, with third-placed Juventus and fourth-placed Fiorentina potentially overtaking them on Sunday.