Llorente bags hat-trick as Juventus run riot

Andrea Pirlo levelled for Juve almost immediately after Srdjan Lopicic had given the hosts a shock early lead in Jakarta.

Spaniard Llorente then took ownership of the game with his quickfire treble and Sebastian Giovinco added a fifth for the Italian champions before the break.

Substitute Kingsley Coman then bagged his first Juve goal in the 66th minute, before Carlos Tevez and Simone Pepe completed the rout for Massimiliano Allegri's men.

The home side surprisingly went ahead in the third minute when Lopicic made the most of slack marking to side-foot home a corner from close range, but Pirlo equalised from the spot from the next attack after Giovinco was tripped in the area.

Llorente then took centre stage and put Juve ahead in the 16th minute by lashing home from just inside the box after a poor defensive header from Zulkifli Syukur, before he extended their advantage soon after when he tapped Stephan Lichtsteiner's centre into an empty net.

The duo combined again for Llorente's third, this time the Spaniard planting a firm header into the bottom right-hand corner from the Swiss' accurate cross.

Giovinco got in on the act on 35 minutes, the diminutive forward drilling a left-foot shot into the far-right corner.

A host of changes saw the tempo slow somewhat after the break, but Juve notched a sixth when Coman turned home substitute Pepe's cross for his maiden Juve strike.

Two minutes later, Juve made it seven when Tevez converted the rebound after Pepe's shot had hit the woodwork.

And Pepe capped a fine run-out off the bench when he latched onto Tevez's throughball and deftly clipped the ball over the advancing keeper in the closing stages.