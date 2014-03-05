Llorente still harbours Spain World Cup hope

Spain will take on Italy on Wednesday in what is set to be their final friendly before the end of the season but Llorente does not believe his absence from Vicente Del Bosque's squad means he will not be going to Brazil 2014.

Llorente, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions for Juventus this season, was overlooked in favour of Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, Alvaro Negredo of Manchester City and Barcelona's Pedro.

"It would be a shame not to go to the World Cup but there is still a long time before the next squad is named," the 29-year-old told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope on Tuesday.

"I will do my best.

"Juventus are having a good period. We have a great chance to win the league but we can't relax yet.

"In Italy everyone wants to win but at home we are very strong."

Costa, who has represented the country of his birth - Brazil - twice in friendlies, could make his debut for Spain against Italy.

The 25-year-old Atleti striker is having a brilliant season with 27 goals in all competitions, while Negredo (23 goals) and Pedro (17) are also doing well for their respective clubs.

Llorente denied he is angry with Del Bosque's decision and congratulated Costa on his call-up.

"I need to accept Del Bosque's decision," Llorente said.

"I would have liked to have been in the squad but Diego Costa is having an incredible season."