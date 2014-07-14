Llorente unconcerned by Conte's Juve future

Conte only agreed a one-year contract with Juve last season after doubts emerged over his future at the club, despite having led them to three-successive league championships.

Concerns have again been raised that the unsettled future of the 44-year-old could destabilise Juve in the coming campaign, but Llorente insists it will have no impact on his game.

"There have been other times I have played in teams with coaches who only had one year on their contract," he told a media conference.

"In Italy you are used to coaches having many years on their contract, but many prefer for that not to be the case. There is no difference, in the end the moment could come this season when he renews.

"Conte is a great coach and he will give everything for the team as he has always done."

Llorente was signed by Conte 12 months ago on a Bosman transfer from Athletic Bilbao and repaid his faith with 18 goals in all competitions.