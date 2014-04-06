Lloris, Adebayor going nowhere, says Sherwood

France stopper Lloris has previously stated his desire to play UEFA Champions League football next season, but looks unlikely to do so with Tottenham after the club lost ground in the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Adebayor, meanwhile, has impressed since Sherwood succeeded Andre Villas-Boas in December, scoring 10 goals under the Englishman.

Sherwood does not envisage either player moving on in the close-season, suggesting it would take a world-record bid for Tottenham to consider selling Lloris, who arrived from Lyon in September 2012.

"He is one of the best keepers around. Of course, people are going to want him. But I'm also sure the club won't be tempted to get rid of him," Sherwood is quoted as saying in the English media.

"He is one of the top goalies and unless someone is going to spend £100million on him - and keepers do not get bought for that money - I don't think he will leave.

"It was only that kind of figure that tempted the club to sell Gareth Bale - and he desperately wanted to leave and progress his career at Real Madrid.

"He hasn't got to play a blinder for France at the World Cup because people already know what he can do. They know he is a fantastic goalie.

"Even if he was terrible for France, I don't think it would make a difference as to how people view him. Everyone can recognise it.

"He has never said to me or anyone else at the club that he wants to leave. And he does not perform like he wants to leave. He gives everything all the time and that is why he is a favourite of the players and fans."

Quizzed on the future of Adebayor, Sherwood added: "I'm sure he wants to be part of the future here. I don't think he wants to keep moving clubs.

"Adebayor is a pleasure to work with and is a good role model for younger players. He trains excellently, conducts himself well and I've never had a problem with him.

"He has married his talent with a top attitude and has been reaping the rewards since I got here.

"His family is settled in London and he just wants to help us win as many games as possible."