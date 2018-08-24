Lloris apologises after drink-driving charge
Following his arrest in central London in the early hours of Friday, Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has apologised for drink-driving.
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has issued an apology after he was charged with drink-driving.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the goalkeeper was charged following a routine patrol stop in central London on Friday.
Lloris has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday September 11.
And the 31-year-old, who captained France to World Cup glory, responded to the charge in a short statement.
"I wish to apologise wholeheartedly to my family, the club, my team-mates, the manager and all of the supporters," Lloris said.
"Drink-driving is completely unacceptable, I take full responsibility for my actions and it is not the example I wish to set."
Tottenham indicated Lloris could face a club punishment for his actions.
"The club takes matters such as this extremely seriously and it will be dealt with internally," a Tottenham statement read.
Lloris has started each of Tottenham's Premier League games in the 2018-19 season, with his side next in action on Monday away to Manchester United.
