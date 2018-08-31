Lloris to miss Tottenham's Watford trip with thigh injury

Hugo Lloris will miss Tottenham's trip to Watford on Sunday with a thigh injury.

The Spurs captain featured in his side's 3-0 win at Manchester United on Monday, despite having been arrested and charged with drink-driving by the Metropolitan Police last week.

But France international Lloris will not be available against Watford as Tottenham look to protect their perfect start to the season against another side with a 100 per cent record.

The World Cup winner has a thigh problem, while compatriot Moussa Sissoko is also out with a hamstring injury.

Erik Lamela is a doubt, also with a hamstring issue, but Victor Wanyama is back in full training.