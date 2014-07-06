Lloris not expecting Spurs exit this summer

Lloris captained France to the quarter-finals in Brazil, but they were eliminated by a stubborn Germany side at the Maracana on Friday - Mats Hummels' header securing a 1-0 win for Joachim Low's side.

The former Lyon man conceded just three goals in five World Cup outings, and has regularly been linked with a return to his homeland as Monaco eye a top-class keeper.

Victor Valdes was expected to be the principality club's top target between the sticks, but their president Vadim Vasilyev confirmed this week that the former Barcelona man's knee injury had scuppered a deal.

And Lloris, who previously played with Monaco's rivals Nice, remains happy in north London, as he prepares for life under a third Tottenham manager next season in Mauricio Pochettino.

"Yes, I should be [at Spurs next season]," Lloris told reporters. "[But] I don’t want to speak about my situation now.

"I need a few days to recover and after that to relax, have a good rest and come back for next season.

"I think I will speak soon about that and we will deal with it."