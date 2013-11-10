Lloris set for further lay-off after concussion

The France captain collided heavily with Romelu Lukaku in last Sunday's 0-0 draw at Goodison Park and was knocked unconscious after taking a knee from the Belgian to the side of the head.

Lloris was set to be replaced by Brad Friedel, but convinced physios he was able to continue and went on to preserve his clean sheet.

However, after being rested against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League in midweek, Lloris again found himself out of Andre Villas-Boas' matchday squad to face Newcastle on Sunday.

Friedel replaced him in the XI for the White Hart Lane clash, with Heurelho Gomes on the substitutes bench, and head of medical services Wayne Diesel believes the rest will be crucial for Spurs' first-choice keeper.

He said: "We've continued to monitor Hugo all week and after discussions, Andre and the medical department have agreed to afford the player a couple more days rest.

"Hugo is naturally disappointed as he was keen to return to action.

"However, we feel this decision is in the player's best interest."