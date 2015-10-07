Lloris sure Benzema can lead France forward

Hugo Lloris is certain that Karim Benzema can help push France on to a higher level despite a disappointing run in front of goal for the national team.

The Real Madrid striker has scored just once in his past 12 appearances for Didier Deschamps' side, a stretch that includes a missed penalty against Sweden in 2014.

But Lloris feels the goal-scoring burden lies with the team as a whole, not just Benzema, and if they bind together he can flourish.

"He helps the team a lot. He would like to score a little more, obviously, but we are a team so we wish that the French national team scores much more," the 28-year-old told a press conference.

"He's got a status here. He's really concerned about the collective. He's here to be the leader.

"Like in the past, a great French national team essentially needs a great collective.

"That's how the greatest individual skills of some players can be expressed. He's one of them. He'll lead the French national team where we want to be."

Although Benzema leads the way in the scoring charts in La Liga this season with five goals, he has been substituted in six of his eight appearances under Rafael Benitez, who has called on him to take more of his chances.

France, who qualified automatically as hosts of Euro 2016, are at home to Armenia in a friendly on Thursday.