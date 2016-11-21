Lloris welcomes Kane return

Hugo Lloris says Harry Kane's return from injury has provided a timely boost for Tottenham as they look to rescue a stuttering Champions League campaign.

Kane missed six weeks of Tottenham's season after suffering ankle ligament damage against Sunderland in September.

He netted on his return to action in the north London derby against Arsenal before the international break and was on the scoresheet again this weekend with a dramatic late double to down West Ham in the Premier League.

Lloris believes having Kane back in the squad was the boost Spurs needed after seven games without a win in all competitions, and the France international hopes the revival continues when they meet Monaco on Tuesday.

"The return of Harry Kane is very important as he brings a lot of positive energy," the goalkeeper told a media conference.

"We saw his impact against Arsenal and West Ham and I think tomorrow he will be decisive for the team [against Monaco], hopefully."

Spurs sit third going into matchday five and Lloris agrees with head coach Mauricio Pochettino's assertion they need to leave Monaco with all three points.

"We are responsible for this situation," added the Spurs captain. "We must win this game if we want to continue in the Champions League.

"We expect a difficult game against a very strong team, but we won't have any other choice than to win."