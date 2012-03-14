LMA chief Wilkinson hails Moyes achievement

The Scot celebrates a decade at the helm of the Toffees on Wednesday having taken over from Walter Smith back in 2002.

Following his arrival from Preston North End, Moyes has guided Everton to Champions League qualification and an FA Cup final, despite working on a limited budget.

And the 48-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park in the past, has seen his achievements praised by Wilkinson, who believes Moyes has worked ‘miracles’ at the club.

"For me his records, first at Preston and now at Everton, put him right up there with current managerial greats and prove the point that winning trophies can never be the only definition of being a 'winner'," said Wilkinson.

"In his 10 years at Everton he has worked miracles with the resources at his disposal and at the same time he has managed to turn a football club into an institution.

"If he were to leave tomorrow, his successor would discover David's blood running through every brick and piece of turf both at Goodison and at Finch Farm.

"There can be no greater accolade than the admiration of your peers. David has been voted LMA Manager of the Year a record three times, proving the esteem the game has for him and the job he has done.

"His chairman, Bill Kenwright, an Evertonian through and through, must wake up every morning with a smile on his face knowing that David is manager of the club he loves."

A Steven Gerrard hat-trick put any celebrations on hold as Liverpool swept their Merseyside counterparts to one side on Tuesday night with an emphatic 3-0 win at Anfield.