LMA hit out over Sousa sacking

Richard Bevan, Chief Executive of the LMA, said: “How can a chairman expect to deliver success at a football club when a talented manager is recruited and dismissed within two months at the start of the season, and is given only nine league games to put his own imprint on the squad and the club?

GEAR:Get your hands on the latest Nike boots with a 10% discount

“Knee-jerk dismissals, and the chopping and changing of managers will not deliver success on the field and is incredibly destabilising to the entire club. Paulo’s sacking is even more disappointing in light of the chairman’s comments on Paulo’s appointment, in the summer, when he stated he was ‘delighted to acquire a manager of such great calibre.’

“Leicester City Football Club has had 14 managers since 2004 and six whilst the current chairman has been at the club. Clearly the club has to examine its manager recruitment strategy as their current approach does not work. It is damaging to the club and its fans and is an inappropriate way to treat talented managers and their careers.”

Leicester have won just one of their opening nine games of the Championship season so far, losing 4-3 and 6-1 to Norwich and Portsmouth in their last two outings.

Sousa said: “To be sacked after being told that there was a long term strategy at the club and after only nine games in charge is something that I find very surprising.”