On-loan Everton winger insists he's still good enough for the Premier League

The 29-year-old was sent to Championship side Aston Villa on loan at the start of the season, but the deal was cut short in January before he agreed to join Belgium outfit Anderlecht until the end of the campaign.

Bolasie has made a strong start to life in the Jupiler League, scoring three goals in four games, and he was quizzed by Belgian media about the possibility of extending his stay in Brussels.

“No idea, I still have a two-year contract with Everton,” he told Het Nieuwsblad.

“But if I’m honest, I see myself as a player for the Premier League. But in the meantime I am learning.

“My family is having a good time and I enjoy it. That is the most important. I do not know the rest.”

The DR Congo international joined the Toffees from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2016 but scored just twice in 32 appearances for the club.