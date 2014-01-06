Loanee Kirchhoff suffers ankle injury blow

Kirchhoff joined the club on a temporary basis from Bayern Munich in December after struggling to force his way into Pep Guardiola's side.

However, the versatile defender was injured at Schalke's training camp in Qatar and is due to fly back to Germany on Tuesday.

General manager Horst Heldt stated via the club's official Twitter acount: "A ligament is damaged.

"It makes more sense that he travels back to Germany on Tuesday."

Schalke were involved in friendly action on Monday, with a brace from Adam Szalai securing a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa.