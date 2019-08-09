Loic Damour and Aidy White eyeing Hearts debuts against Ross County

Midfielder Loic Damour could make his Hearts debut against Ladbrokes Premiership newcomers Ross County after joining on a four-year contract from Cardiff.

With Aaron Hickey suspended, Craig Levein revealed full-back Aidy White was in line for his debut and his first game for anyone since January 2017.

John Souttar is expected to be out for three weeks following a scan on the ankle injury he sustained at Aberdeen, while Peter Haring (groin) and Ben Garuccio (knee) are still sidelined and Craig Wighton is close to a return following knee trouble.

Simon Power will miss Ross County’s trip with a hamstring strain.

The Norwich loanee has made just three appearances since moving north from Carrow Road but has been ruled out of the Hearts clash.

Lee Erwin is still waiting to make his Staggies debut after being left out of last week’s win over Hamilton.

Provisional Hearts squad: Zlamal, Smith, White, Berra, Brandon, Halkett, Dikamona, Burns, Bozanic, Clare, Walker, Cochrane, McDonald, Naismith, Washington, MacLean, Ikpeazu, Damour, Keena, Doyle.

Ross County provisional squad: Laidlaw, Ruddy, Fraser, Fontaine, Grivosti, Watson, Morris, Kelly, Vigurs, Spittal, Paton, Chalmers, Mullin, Gardyne, Graham, Stewart, McKay, Erwin.