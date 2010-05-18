Lokomotiv set for new Pav swoop

The Russian outfit had a £10 million bid rejected for the 28-year-old earlier this year, but following Pavlyuchenko’s fine form for Harry Redknapp's side at the back end of the season they plan to make a new approach.

Pavlyuchenko’s goals during February and March were vital for Spurs as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Lokomotiv president Nikolai Naumov revealed that the club is planning to sell players in order to raise the funds for both Pavlyuchenko and Sporting Lisbon’s Russian midfielder Marat Izmailov.

"In the coming days we will once again enter into negotiations about Pavlyuchenko and Izmailov," he said.

"We need attacking players, especially a forward. [Peter] Odemwingie is likely to leave. There is interest in Peter from Lyon, Monaco, a couple of English clubs, a couple of Spanish clubs, all over the place.

"There are formal proposals, but no one has met the asking price. Maybe we wait for the World Cup, where the price for Odemwingie should increase."

Pavlychenko has struggled to secure a regular place for Spurs since his £13 million move from Lokomotiv’s neighbours Spartak two years ago.

However, the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season could persuade him stay at White Hart Lane.

By Owen Edwards

