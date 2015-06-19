London Olympic Stadium transformation costs total £272million

The cost of transforming the London Olympic Stadium has been revealed at £272million, with West Ham contributing £15m to the final total.

Reports suggest that the original budget for the revamp of the stadium, which was the host of track and field events for the 2012 Olympic Games, was set at £154m.

However, the final spend - released by the London Legacy Development Corporation - was considerably more thanks in part to the fact that a new roof had to be installed that covers all the seats and is the largest of its kind in the world.

Premier League side West Ham are due to move to their new stadium ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, having held off a lengthy legal battle from Tottenham and Leyton Orient.

In addition to West Ham's portion of the cost, the UK government provided £25m and the Games Public Sector Funding Package accounts for 38.7m.

As part of the changes, retractable seating was installed to allow the stadium to still be used for athletics meets, while a new pitch was laid with undersoil heating and drainage, as well as work on a new six-lane running track.

The new capacity of the stadium will be 54,000 - almost 20,000 more than their current Upton Park home - but West Ham co-chairman David Gold is confident the club can fill it.

"Obviously, attendances have a lot to do with performances on the field, but taking all things into account we are optimistic of filling the stadium, 99 per cent of the time," Gold, who owns the club with David Sullivan, told BBC Sport.

"Every time we get an update on ticket sales, they are the best we have experienced. All the targets we have set ourselves are being met."

As part of the legacy of the Games, 100,000 free tickets will made available to local residents for West Ham games, while 75 per cent of jobs at the stadium will also go to Newham residents.

The stadium, which cost an estimated £429m to build, is also due to host five Rugby World Cup matches later this year.