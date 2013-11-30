Lotito denies knowledge of Petkovic Swiss offer

Recent speculation has suggested Petkovic could be headed to Switzerland to take charge of the national team following their involvement in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



Petkovic has a strong connection to the country, having previously managed Swiss clubs FC Sion, Young Boys, Bellinzona, Lugano and Malcantone Agno.



While Lotito rebuffed suggestions that this season would be Petkovic's last in charge of the Roman club, the Lazio president did not rule out accommodating an exit should Switzerland come knocking.



"Don't ask me anything about Petkovic," Lotito said.



"I don't know anything about this story.



"Nothing has been put forward officially.



"Petkovic is a good coach, who we've supported even when some asked for him to be removed.



"If conditions are met then we will have to evaluate the situation, but we have always done that."