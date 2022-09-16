Louis Moult in line for Motherwell outing against Hearts
Louis Moult’s return to action at Motherwell could come against Hearts in the cinch Premiership game at Fir Park on Sunday.
The 30-year-old striker, who played for the Steelmen between 2015 and 2018, signed on a season-long loan deal from Burton at the start of the month but has yet to feature.
Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.
German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou could make his Hearts debut after being granted a work permit.
Craig Halkett will drop out again after aggravating a hamstring injury on his attempted comeback against RFS in Latvia on Thursday.
Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee) and Kye Rowles (foot) are all out.
