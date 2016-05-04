Lovren: Europa League final would save Liverpool's season
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren says reaching the Europa League final would be "a dream for me and the fans".
Dejan Lovren believes getting past Villarreal and into the Europa League final would rescue Liverpool's season.
Jurgen Klopp's side – who sit eighth in the Premier League – require a second-leg turnaround on home soil after losing 1-0 in Spain, but can draw on a remarkable fightback in the last round against Borussia Dortmund.
Lovren was the hero of the hour in that tie, netting a decisive header to send the Reds through 5-4 on aggregate and he is now eyeing a "dream" final.
The 26-year-old said: "It would be a dream for me and for the fans. We could save this season with a final, but we have to play Villarreal. It's a big step.
"We need to be clever enough. Everything is possible. The fans, they are expecting a massive game, but we will take it smarter than the last time.
"It will be a great season if we can go to the final and win it."
The defender feels the club's history of famous European nights – including, most memorably, the 2005 Champions League triumph in Istanbul – can also play a part in generating belief at Anfield on Thursday.
"Even in 2005, the fans know that with Liverpool everything is possible. We have great characters in the team," he added.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.