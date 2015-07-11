Low backs Schweinsteiger to shine at United

Germany coach Joachim Low has backed Bastian Schweinsteiger to shine at Manchester United following confirmation of a deal with Bayern Munich for the midfielder.

Both United and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge announced on Saturday that a transfer has been agreed, with the Germany captain set to depart the club where he has spent his entire professional career.

And Low has little doubt Schweinsteiger will carry the form that has seen him win eight Bundesliga titles, a UEFA Champions League and a World Cup into his new challenge under former Bayern boss Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford.

"Basti is an absolute leader and a world-class player who can put his stamp on any team, including of course Manchester United," said Low.

"He knows Louis van Gaal, who wanted him. These are good conditions.

"I know that he still has big ambitions and goals. He will face the new challenge in England as we all know, with dedication and highly-motivated.

"I expect them to also provide him with a further boost and incentive in terms of the European Championship in France, in which we [Germany] will rely on him and he will lead the national team.

"For FC Bayern and the Bundesliga his departure is unquestionably a loss."