Low confident Germany are progressing well

The national team coach assembled his squad for a training camp in Austria and was pleased with the way they have come together as a group ahead of the trip to South America.

Germany face two final friendlies at home against Cameroon and Armenia before they head to Brazil for their opening game against Portugal in Salvador.

Concerns over the fitness of Philipp Lahm and Manuel Neuer have been cast aside and Low has been delighted with the attitude shown throughout his squad.

"We have worked on a lot of things and I believe we have made a lot of progress, both tactically and physically," he said.

"Everyone has been very focussed during training and the players are all getting along very well, it's a good atmosphere.

"Philipp Lahm has been training intensively without any problems and will join team training soon.

"Lahm and Manuel Neuer won't play against Cameroon on Sunday, (but) there are still two weeks until the World Cup starts, by which time they will be in form."

Germany were held to a goalless draw by Poland earlier this month but have not lost a game since the 4-3 reverse against the United States in June last year.