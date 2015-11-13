Low excited by Sane's 'special gift'

Germany coach Joachim Low has tipped youngster Leroy Sane to make the step up to the national squad as the Schalke midfielder prepares to make his international debut.

The 19-year-old was rewarded with his first call-up for the upcoming friendlies with France and Netherlands after impressing during the Bundesliga season at the Veltins Arena.

And Low believes the teenager has all the attributes to be a valuable asset to the world champions.

"Leroy has an incredibly good feeling when it comes to running into space and, with his speed, he has acquired this very well," he said.

"He has shown the quality that he has in the final third third and in the Bundesliga matches that we have observed, he has simply convinced us.

"He is a player with a special gift and finesse, speed paired with technique and strong running – at just 19. He can make the jump with us very quickly."

Friday's clash with France in Paris represents the first time the sides have met since Germany's quarter-final victory at the World Cup.

"They have matured. Recently I've hardly seen a team that plays with such single-mindedness," Low added of the Euro 2016 hosts.

"They play with a lot of possession and when they go at pace they can pull you all over.

"They have an incredible physical strength and of course good individual players. [Paul] Pogba is one of their central figures, although [Bayern Munich's Kingsley] Coman has proven himself in Bavaria in such a short time.

"Without their own qualifiers, the game against us, the world champions, will give them the competitive match they want – they will want to see where they are at."