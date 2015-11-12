Low to experiment with world champions Germany

Joachim Low will experiment with his Germany side in Friday’s international friendly with France after acknowledging the world champions' qualification for the European Championship was not without complications.

Germany failed to secure a place in next year's tournament until the final round of qualifying matches after edging out Republic of Ireland and Poland in Group D.

Low has identified the next few games as a chance to tinker with personnel and formations to try to get Germany back to the level that saw them triumph at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He said at Thursday's media conference: "We had a few difficulties in qualifying and we will try a few things in preparation for next summer's tournament.

"We know the situation, for some positions we still have to try some things out. The full-backs have to gain experience for example. Everything that comes from now on won't depend on results, we want to learn, observe and analyse, and then comes the Euros."

As for his team to play the French at the Stade de France, he added: "Honestly, I have no idea. Six or seven positions are fixed.

"For the others anything could happen. I have to think about it tonight and also look at the formation I want to play against Netherlands [on Tuesday] and see what would give us an advantage."

There may be a place for Besiktas striker Mario Gomez, who has 25 goals in 60 games for his country, but has not featured since a 4-2 friendly defeat to Argentina in September 2014.

"I've watched him in Istanbul, he is fit and very self-confident," added Low. "He has scored a lot of goals and has lots of motivation to take part in the Euros."

Friday's clash represents a stern test for Germany, according to Low.

He said: "France have matured since the World Cup. They are technically and physically strong. [Paul] Pogba is the central player and [Kingsley] Coman has developed well at Bayern Munich

"They are a team with many great individual players, especially in the attack. They are definitely one of the big favourites at the Euros next year. It will be a very tough game with lots of prestige."