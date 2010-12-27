Low: Klopp and Tuchel could lead Germany

Klopp has led Dortmund into the winter break with a Bundesliga-record 10-point lead over second-placed Mainz 05 and Bayer Leverkusen.

Mainz equalled the best Bundesliga start with seven straight victories this season under 37-year-old Tuchel, the league's youngest coach.

"Klopp and Tuchel can lead the national team in their own way, that is clear," Low, who extended his contract until Euro 2012 after leading Germany to third place at the World Cup in South Africa, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

Both Dortmund, who have the league's best attack and defence, and Mainz rely on a backbone of exciting young players, many of whom, including Dortmund's Marcel Schmelzer and Mario Goetze and Mainz's Andre Schuerrle and Lewis Holtby, have recently made their Germany debuts under Low.

"Both coaches have a specific direction and they follow it rigorously," he said. "For me, the age (of a coach) plays a minor role.

"I have the feeling (when talking with them) that they know exactly what they want," said Low, who took over from Jurgen Klinsmann after the 2006 World Cup.

Low also steered Germany to the Euro 2008 final which they lost to Spain.