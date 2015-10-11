Low: Neuer's saves were world class

Germany head coach Joachim Low paid tribute to the performance of Manuel Neuer after the world champions beat Georgia 2-1 to seal their place at Euro 2016.

The Bayern Munich goalkeeper made three great saves in Leipzig – one of which came with the scores level at one apiece – as the hosts made hard work of getting the point they required to reach the tournament in France.

Ultimately, a goal from substitute Max Kruse 11 minutes from time settled nerves after a tense contest had seen Germany waste countless opportunities to put the result beyond doubt.

Low was far from satisfied with the overall performance but did pay tribute to the "world-class" stops made by Neuer to prevent his side from paying the price for their missed chances.

"We can draw the same conclusions as against Ireland," he said.

"We have again missed three or four chances at the beginning and then came the frustration. From there, some errors crept in and we had big trouble in the second half.

"Manuel Neuer had to make two or three world-class saves to prevent us from falling behind. We are sometimes not attentive enough. Unfortunately, you have to say we have allowed a few clear chances at the back.

"In general we can be pleased that we have won the group and managed qualification, but we are not satisfied with the last two games. That is not our standard."