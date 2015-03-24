Low: Ozil was permitted to travel to Berlin

Ozil was allegedly photographed just hours after missing out on Arsenal's 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United at the weekend with illness.

But Low has supported the player, saying there was an agreement with Arsenal to let him go after the game at St James Park.

"It's anyone's guess whether he was partying or not," Low said ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Australia. "He has told me that he was in Berlin.

"I spoke to him and he said that he was weakened by a cold during last week and so Arsene Wenger and Ozil together took the decision to not play him at the weekend.

"After the match, he was allowed to fly to Berlin."