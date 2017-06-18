Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade

Germany boss Joachim Low believes Joshua Kimmich is destined for greatness and has hailed the Bayern Munich man's desire.

Kimmich made his Germany debut in May 2016 and has since developed into a key figure for the reigning world champions.

He has not missed a single minute for Germany since featuring from the start in the Euro 2016 Group C encounter with Northern Ireland and Low has nothing but praise for the versatile 22-year-old.

"Joshua is one of the biggest talents I have seen over the past 10 years or so," Low told ZDF.

"He has a certain hunger and desire, he wants to be on top of his game in every single training session.

"I think he can have a huge career."

Kimmich is expected to start for Germany in their Confederations Cup opener against Australia on Monday.