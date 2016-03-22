Low unconcerned by Schweinsteiger struggles

Germany coach Joachim Low sees no reason to worry about Bastian Schweinsteiger's fitness following the Manchester United midfielder's recent injury problems.

The 31-year-old spent two months on the sidelines between January and March due to a knee injury picked up against Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

However, the World Cup winner recently made his comeback and Low has little doubt the experienced midfielder will be ready when it matters most.

"Bastian has recently returned to the pitch again," Low told SID.

"Of course, he still has some room for improvement physically as he is not 100 per cent just yet, but that is only logical. There is still plenty of time until Euro 2016.

"And he hardly completed a full session with the team during the 2014 World Cup either. He was there when it mattered most, though. He knows his body really well and know what he has to do.

"He remains hugely ambitious and wants to keep performing at the highest level."

Recent reports suggested Schweinsteiger could retire from international football after the showpiece in France, but Low is adamant they have not discussed a potential farewell yet.

"There is no agreement with Schweinsteiger that Euro 2016 will be his last tournament for Germany," Low added.

"We don't discuss things like that before a tournament. It is not an issue at this point."

Germany are currently preparing for the international friendly against England on March 26, before taking on Italy three days later.