Lowe extends stay with Glory

Kenny Lowe will remain coach of Perth Glory for the next three seasons, the A-League club announced on Tuesday.

Tuesday's two-year extension means Lowe - who was appointed on a full-time basis at the start of the 2014-15 campaign - is set to be become Glory's longest-serving coach.

Lowe's new deal will see him through until the end of the 2018-19 season.

"I am humbled, honoured and excited that [owner] Tony [Sage] and [chief executive] Peter [Filopoulos] have shown trust and faith in me to be here for two more seasons after the current campaign," the 54-year-old Lowe said.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of developing a long-term strategy of continued growth throughout the club from grassroots all the way up to the first team."

Lowe guided the club to a third-place finish in his first full season with the club, having served as caretaker boss following Alistair Edwards' departure in 2013, but they were disqualified from the finals series and dropped down to seventh due to salary cap violations.

Despite the off-field drama, Lowe took Perth to the finals in the following season, while they also finished runners-up to Melbourne Victory in the FFA Cup.