Low's half-time pep-talk inspires Germany

Joachim Low revealed that a half-time pep-talk lifted Germany to victory over Gibraltar, as the world champions ran out 7-0 winners in their Euro 2016 qualifier.

Low was not impressed with his side's first-half display in the Algarve on Saturday, after Bastian Schweinsteiger saw a weak penalty saved and Gibraltar created a number of good chances.

Andre Schurrle eventually put the visitors in front in the 28th minute, but only a point-blank save from Roman Weidenfeller prevented an immediate equaliser from Jake Gosling.

After half-time, Germany's superiority finally told, as they ran in six more goals, with Schurrle completing his hat-trick.

"There was only one topic at half time: converting our chances. I was clear on that," Low said. "We weren't happy with the first half, especially because we were missing chances.

"After the break we were probing and clinical."

Hat-trick hero Schurrle added: "We scored plenty of goals in the second half. We came out strongly after the interval."

There was also a brace for Max Kruse and further strikes from Ilkay Gundogan and Karim Bellarabi, but Schweinsteiger was left disappointed with his spot-kick, which lacked power.

"We created a lot of chances but weren't scoring before the break," the midfielder said. "My penalty wasn't great. I shouldn't allow that to happen."