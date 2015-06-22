Lowton excited by Burnley move

Burnley have responded quickly to the departure of Kieran Trippier to Tottenham, signing full-back Matthew Lowton from Aston Villa.

Trippier sealed his return to the Premier League last week and Sean Dyche has wasted no time in acquiring a replacement at right-back in the form of Lowton.

The 26-year-old - who follows Darren Bent, Andreas Weimann and Yacouba Sylla in exiting Villa since the end of the 2014-15 season - has agreed a three-year deal at Turf Moor, after making 82 appearances for Villa following his move from Sheffield United in 2012.

Alan Hutton's return to favour restricted Lowton to just eight league starts last season, and his opportunities were likely to be limited further by Villa's recent capture of Micah Richards.

Lowton told Burnley's website: "There were a few other clubs interested but it was a no-brainer to come and play regular football at a club that is hoping to be pushing for promotion back to the Premier League."

Dyche is confident Lowton will be a success at Burnley and revealed he had been a long-term admirer of his new signing.

"Even back to his days at Sheffield United, I always thought Matt was a very good player and one who I think is motivated to go again," said Dyche.

"He has been at a big club in Aston Villa and wants to get back to the Premier League.

"The challenge for him now is to play regular first-team football and help Burnley Football Club to get back there and we look forward to welcoming him into the group."