Lozano released from hospital after collision
Hirving Lozano scored two goals for PSV Eindhoven before a head injury forced him out of their 2-1 win over Groningen.
PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano has been released from hospital and sent home to recover from a head injury sustained in the club's 2-1 win over Groningen.
The Mexico international scored both his side's goals before colliding with Groningen's Tim Handwerker just before half-time and being taken to hospital.
PSV coach Mark Van Bommel said after the game that Lozano had suffered "a hard hit", but the 23-year-old returned home from hospital the day after the game.
A statement on the club's official website said: "Hirving Lozano has left the St. Anna Hospital and is now at home.
Lozano discharged from the hospital January 27, 2019
"His workload will be examined from day-to-day on the basis of the applicable FIFA protocols."
