Lucas Hernandez signs new Atleti deal
After a breakthrough campaign at the Vicente Calderon, Lucas Hernandez has secured his Atletico Madrid future with a new contract.
Lucas Hernandez has signed a new four-year deal at Atletico Madrid.
The French defender came through the club's academy and played 16 first-team matches last season, including the Champions League final defeat to rivals Real Madrid in May.
Hernandez had been a regular in Atleti's reserve team since 2014, while making a number of youth international appearances for France.
Upon securing a contract to keep him at the Vicente Calderon until 2020, the 20-year-old expressed his delight.
"I'm very happy to stay in the club of my life," he told Atleti's official website.
