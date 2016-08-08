Lucas Hernandez signs new Atleti deal

Lucas Hernandez has signed a new four-year deal at Atletico Madrid.

The French defender came through the club's academy and played 16 first-team matches last season, including the Champions League final defeat to rivals Real Madrid in May.

Hernandez had been a regular in Atleti's reserve team since 2014, while making a number of youth international appearances for France.

Upon securing a contract to keep him at the Vicente Calderon until 2020, the 20-year-old expressed his delight.

"I'm very happy to stay in the club of my life," he told Atleti's official website.