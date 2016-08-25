Lucas to miss Betis clash amid rumours of Arsenal move

Forward Lucas Perez has been left out of the Deportivo La Coruna squad to face Real Betis on Friday as speculation intensifies that a move to Arsenal is imminent.

Deportivo confirmed in a short statement on Thursday that Lucas has permission to miss the match, fuelling reports that a deal with Arsenal is close to being completed.

The 27-year-old netted 17 times in 36 league appearances last season and continued that form in the opening game of the new campaign last Friday, scoring in the 2-1 home victory over Eibar.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has found himself under increasing pressure to strengthen his squad following a low-key transfer window, with sections of the club's support particularly critical of the Frenchman's reluctance to spend.