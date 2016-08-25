Lucas to miss Betis clash amid rumours of Arsenal move
Lucas Perez appears to be on the verge of a move to Arsenal after being allowed to miss a Deportivo La Coruna match.
Forward Lucas Perez has been left out of the Deportivo La Coruna squad to face Real Betis on Friday as speculation intensifies that a move to Arsenal is imminent.
Deportivo confirmed in a short statement on Thursday that Lucas has permission to miss the match, fuelling reports that a deal with Arsenal is close to being completed.
The 27-year-old netted 17 times in 36 league appearances last season and continued that form in the opening game of the new campaign last Friday, scoring in the 2-1 home victory over Eibar.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has found himself under increasing pressure to strengthen his squad following a low-key transfer window, with sections of the club's support particularly critical of the Frenchman's reluctance to spend.
Lucas, con permiso del , se cae de la lista de convocados para el choque ante el Betis August 25, 2016
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.