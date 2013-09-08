Lucas Moura: No regrets over PSG move

Lucas moved to the Parc des Princes from Sao Paulo in January after agreeing a deal with PSG in August 2012.

The Brazil international made 15 appearances in all competitions for the French capital club last season, but has made just two starts in Ligue 1 since Laurent Blanc, competing with Javier Pastore and Ezequiel Lavezzi for a place in the starting XI.

Still, Lucas is excited by the acquisitions PSG have made in the transfer window, and insists he is willing to help their cause in whatever way possible.

"PSG are a very good team and they have brought in some reinforcements in Cavani to be even stronger," Lucas told Goal.

"I'm still adapting, I don't regret having signed for PSG.

"I'm still young, I have a lot to learn and a lot to grow.

"Every player wants to score goals, but I've never really been one to score many goals, so I think I need to remain calm.

"The important thing is that the team continues to win and I'm always trying to help the best way I can."