Lucas pens new Atleti deal

Atletico Madrid teenager Lucas Hernandez has penned a new deal with the Liga club until 2019.

The French centre-back, who joined Atleti's youth set-up as an 11-year-old in 2007, has made just one appearance for the first team - as a late substitute in their 4-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao last season.

Lucas is also able to play left-back, and has represented his country at Under-19 level.

The 19-year-old had two years left on his old deal, but he has extended his stay with Diego Simeone's men for an extra two years.