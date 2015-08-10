Lucas pens new Atleti deal
Lucas Hernandez has committed his long-term future to Atletico Madrid by signing a two-year contract extension.
The French centre-back, who joined Atleti's youth set-up as an 11-year-old in 2007, has made just one appearance for the first team - as a late substitute in their 4-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao last season.
Lucas is also able to play left-back, and has represented his country at Under-19 level.
The 19-year-old had two years left on his old deal, but he has extended his stay with Diego Simeone's men for an extra two years.
