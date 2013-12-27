Lucas: Rodgers has given Liverpool stability

Liverpool have surprised many with their superb performances in this campaign and sit fourth in the Premier League after achieving 11 wins from their first 18 games.

The Anfield club are in contention to return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2009 and Lucas put that improvement down to the boss.

"I believe that with the arrival of Brendan Rodgers we get that stability," the midfielder said.

"The first season was difficult, because there are new players arriving and a lot of people leaving. The second part of last season was better when (Daniel) Sturridge and (Philippe) Coutinho came. They made the team better.

"This year we started with the same coach and with the philosophy that we already know.

"Our start has been positive and we expect to maintain it until the end of the season."

Liverpool have already scored 43 times in the Premier League this season, and Lucas feels that Rodgers' attacking mentality has given the players confidence.

"He (Rodgers) always asks us to value the ball and to score as many goals as we can," he added.

"Brendan wants a team that plays from the front, with a solid base from which to defend.

"He always gives the players confidence, and of course, this confidence also helps us to go onto the field and put everything he asks of us into practice."