Luis Alberto takes lessons from Liverpool

The 21-year-old returns to Spain after an unsuccessful first season at Liverpool, for whom he made just 12 appearances in all competitions.

Luis Alberto said learning from the likes of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho would hold him in good stead for his season-long loan at Malaga.

"At Liverpool, things are at a much higher level, with players like Luis Suarez, Coutinho… it was a little difficult for me to enter the dynamic of the group, as English football is completely different," he told Malaga TV.

"But I really have learned a great deal. What I’ve learned there, I hope to offer Malaga."

Luis Alberto has enjoyed limited game time at the top level, with the majority of his appearances coming for Sevilla B and Barcelona B since 2009.

He hopes the 2014-15 season can turn around his fortunes and he can get back to enjoying the game.

"This last year has been a little sweet and sour, so hopefully here I’ll get to enjoy what I like doing most," Luis Alberto said.

"Since I was a kid, I’ve worked hard and this could be a really good season for me."