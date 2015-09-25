Luis Enrique: Barcelona must improve in all areas

Luis Enique has urged Barcelona to tighten up defensively and improve across the board as they seek to respond to Wednesday's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo.

Barca saw their 100 per cent start to the season ended with a surprise loss at Balaidos in midweek as the visitors were punished for an out-of-sorts display, especially at the back.

And coach Luis Enrique has demanded more from his players, starting with Saturday's visit of Las Palmas.

"It's a defeat we kind of expected and it's a stimulation to get back to winning ways and playing football," he said.

"Against Celta we were good in attack and created chances, but the problem is the opposition also created problems in defence.

"We need to improve in defence, that's not just the keeper and defenders. If we want to be champions we have to improve in all areas and that defeat was a good lesson to remind us how hard it is to win games and titles.

"People think we're always going to win games and we lost 4-0 to Bilbao [in the Super Cup], then 4-1 to Celta just as fairly."

Barca's forward line of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar registered an incredible 122 goals in all competitions last term, but have not shown that sort of form so far this season.

Aside from a 4-1 dismantling of Levante, Barca's attack are yet to fully click, but Luis Enrique backed the trio to inspire their title defence.

"I tend to measure effectiveness [of attack] on chances created and we're doing things very well. We're creating a lot of opportunities," he added.

"In terms of creating situations we're doing very similar to last season but finishing moves - we're not doing as well as normal. I don't have an explanation.

"I'm very lucky to have fantastic strikers and those who play behind them. I think this is just a momentary thing - they'll start scoring again.

"It's just a case of finishing but it's unusual we're not scoring as many.

"We discussed this after the game - when we win we discuss negative things so imagine when we lose we have plenty more to discuss.

"It would be easy to blame individual mistakes - whether individual or not we are losing games. My job as manager is to improve things. I need to recognise and rectify the errors and make sure players don't make same mistakes."