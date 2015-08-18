Luis Enrique cannot wait until 'damned' transfer window shuts

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique admitted he cannot wait for the transfer window to close amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Manchester United target Pedro.

Pedro is nearing a move to Old Trafford as reports claim the Spain international forward has agreed personal terms with United.

The situation has proved a distraction, according to Luis Enrique, who is counting down the days until August 31, when the window shuts in Spain.

"It's a difficult situation, it's hard to be focused," Luis Enrique said after Barcelona drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao on Monday, losing 5-1 on aggregate in the Supercopa de Espana.

"I am just hoping that this damned transfer window closes once and for all to know which players I can count on. But Pedro gave his all."

Barca, who are unable to register and field new players until January, have recruited Aleix Vidal and Arda Turan, while Xavi, Gerard Deulofeu and Ibrahim Afellay have left Camp Nou.